Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/02 04:20
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 5 cents to $88.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 10 cents to $89.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.58 a gallon. March heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.74 a gallon. March natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.10 to $1,801.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 21 cents to $22.60 an ounce and March copper rose 11 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.71 Japanese yen from 115.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.1254 from $1.1246.

Updated : 2022-02-02 05:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
"