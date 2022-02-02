Alexa
PGA Tour Statistics

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 04:01
Through Jan. 31

FedExCup Season Points

1, Hideki Matsuyama, 1,178. 2, Talor Gooch, 971. 3, Sungjae Im, 871. 4, Luke List, 797. 5, Sam Burns, 776. 6, Cameron Smith, 731. 7, Cameron Tringale, 584. 8, Viktor Hovland, 581. 9, Hudson Swafford, 573. 10, Max Homa, 573.

Scoring Average

1, Cameron Smith, 69.226. 2, Russell Henley, 69.345. 3, Mackenzie Hughes, 69.518. 4, Maverick McNealy, 69.735. 5, Luke List, 69.757. 6, Talor Gooch, 69.770. 7, Seamus Power, 69.786. 8, Collin Morikawa, 69.789. 9, 2 tied with 69.798.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 322.6. 2, Matthew Wolff, 320.4. 3, Joseph Bramlett, 319.2. 4, Cameron Young, 318.5. 5 (tie), Chan Kim and Jhonattan Vegas, 317.9. 7, Luke List, 316.7. 8, Dustin Johnson, 316.4. 9, Taylor Pendrith, 316.3. 10, Trey Mullinax, 315.9.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Daniel Berger, 81.03%. 2, Kevin Kisner, 74.56%. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 73.81%. 4, Lucas Glover, 72.55%. 5, Abraham Ancer, 72.54%. 6, Brian Stuard, 72.25%. 7, Viktor Hovland, 71.93%. 8, Collin Morikawa, 71.43%. 9, Russell Henley, 70.62%. 10, Kyle Stanley, 70.53%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa, 79.17%. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 79.01%. 4, Jon Rahm, 78.17%. 5, Corey Conners, 77.51%. 6 (tie), Viktor Hovland and Kevin Kisner, 77.43%. 8, Cameron Smith, 77.16%. 9, Lucas Glover, 77.14%. 10, Russell Knox, 76.82%.

Total Driving

1, Louis Oosthuizen, 24. 2, Viktor Hovland, 35. 3, Sam Burns, 48. 4, Sungjae Im, 76. 5, Matt Wallace, 82. 6, Jon Rahm, 99. 7 (tie), Jason Kokrak and Hideki Matsuyama, 101. 9, Emiliano Grillo, 102. 10, Lucas Glover, 104.

SG-Putting

1, Wesley Bryan, 1.349. 2, Adam Long, .925. 3, Kelly Kraft, .893. 4, Cameron Smith, .886. 5, Brendon Todd, .872. 6, Billy Horschel, .861. 7, Adam Schenk, .771. 8, Matthew Wolff, .762. 9, Wyndham Clark, .749. 10, Tyrrell Hatton, .725.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 6.44. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 6.13. 3, Viktor Hovland, 6. 4, Cameron Smith, 5.89. 5, Collin Morikawa, 5.58. 6, Jon Rahm, 5.5. 7, Daniel Berger, 5.38. 8, Sam Burns, 5.36. 9, Harold Varner III, 5.16. 10, Marc Leishman, 5.14.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Collin Morikawa, 43.2. 2, Dustin Johnson, 48. 3, Maverick McNealy, 54. 4, Talor Gooch, 58.5. 5 (tie), Sungjae Im and Chase Seiffert, 60. 7, Gary Woodland, 61.2. 8 (tie), Matt Jones and Patrick Rodgers, 61.7. 10, Callum Tarren, 63.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Daniel Berger, Tyrrell Hatton, Mackenzie Hughes, Sean O'Hair, Matthias Schwab and Justin Thomas, 100.00%. 7, Stewart Cink, 90.91%. 8, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 90.00%. 9, Doug Ghim, 87.50%. 10, 2 tied with 85.71%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Sungjae Im, 243. 2, Collin Morikawa, 247. 3, Justin Thomas, 261. 4, Cameron Smith, 273. 5, Jon Rahm, 289. 6, Talor Gooch, 292. 7, Patrick Cantlay, 319. 8, Seamus Power, 320. 9, Hideki Matsuyama, 345. 10, 2 tied with 351.

Updated : 2022-02-02 05:45 GMT+08:00

