MATCHDAY: Valencia tries to return to Copa semifinals

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/02 01:58
FILE - Valencia players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey soccer match final between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at the Benito...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

SPAIN

Valencia hosts Cádiz in a single-elimination game in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Valencia is looking to return to the semifinals after a two-year absence. It won its eighth Copa title — and first since 2008 — in the 2018-19 season. Valencia's only two victories in its last six matches came in Copa games — against Cartagena in the round of 32 and Atlético Baleares in the round of 16. It sits 10th in the Spanish league. Cádiz only made it to the Copa semifinals in 1990. It defeated Levante before the international break to end an eight-game winless streak in the league. Also Wednesday, Rayo Vallecano hosts 2003 Copa champion Mallorca, which reached the semifinals in 2009. Rayo is playing in the last eight for the first time since 2002.

Updated : 2022-02-02 04:12 GMT+08:00

