Floods kill 4, damage homes in Haiti, Dominican Republic

By EVENS SANON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/02 01:45
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Heavy floods killed at least three people in Haiti while damaging crops and thousands of homes, an official said Tuesday, and damage also was reported in the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Berla Severin, with Haiti's Civil Protection Agency, told The Associated Press that one person also was reported missing.

A cold front that hit Haiti on Sunday uprooted trees, destroyed three houses and flooded more than 2,570 homes, forcing hundreds of families to seek shelter. Rains also flooded a power plant and destroyed at least one bridge.

The cold front also unleased floods that killed at least one person in the Dominican Republic, damaged more than 3,400 homes and destroyed more than 7,860 hectares (19,400 acres) of crops, according to Listín Diario, a local newspaper.

Haiti and Dominican Republic share the island of Hispaniola.

Updated : 2022-02-02 04:11 GMT+08:00

