Norway: Neo-Nazi Breivik's parole request rejected by court

A court in Norway unanimously rejected the appeal by Anders Breivik for early parole on Tuesday, ordering him to remain in prison.

The Norwegian neo-Nazi killed 77 people in July 2011, for which he was sentenced to the longest possible sentence of 21 years.

His sentence can be extended if he is deemed to still pose a threat to public safety.

"The risk of violence is real and significant and equal to what it was when he was first sentenced," the district court said.

Mass murderer still poses 'imminent danger'

Breivik claimed to have renounced violence during his appeal. However, he continued to express white supremacist views and gave a Nazi salute.

The court based its decision on the lack of change in the convict's "psychiatric condition."

The 42-year-old neo-Nazi set off a car bomb in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, which killed eight people before heading to a Labour Party youth camp outside the city and gunning down 69 people, most of them teenagers.

He had dressed up as a police officer, leading to some of his victims unknowingly running to him for help.

A psychiatrist who has been observing Breivik since 2012 said he could not be trusted. A prison guard warned of an "imminent danger" of similar crimes should he be released.

Unsurprising court decision

Breivik's crimes marked the most violent episode in Norway's postwar history.

He did not appeal his conviction in 2011, but the sentence allowed him to request parole 10 years into his term. He may still appeal Tuesday's decision.

He tried to sue the government for human rights violations after officials refused to grant him access to communications with his sympathizers. However, the attempt failed.

The court's decision on Breivik's appeal for parole was not unexpected, but the neo-Nazi has taken advantage of his court appearances and media attention to express his ideological propaganda.

ab/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)