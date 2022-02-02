Alexa
Heavy gunfire heard around Guinea-Bissau's government palace

By VAGNER BARBOSA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/02 00:08
Heavy gunfire heard around Guinea-Bissau's government palace

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Heavy gunfire erupted Tuesday near the Government Palace in Guinea-Bissau's capital, witnesses said, raising fears of a coup attempt in this West African country with a long history of military takeovers.

President Umaro Cissoko Embalo, a former army general, was believed to be inside the building at the time of the attack. He was declared the winner of the 2020 election, though the results were contested by Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Embalo then started forming a new government with support from the military while a Supreme Court election challenge was still pending.

Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coup d’etats and more than a dozen attempted coups.

