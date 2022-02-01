Mobile BI Market Share, Size, Insights 2022 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation, Research Report Report Ocean

Mobile BI market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Mobile BI market by region.

The global Mobile BI market was valued at 3.54 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to USD 12.42 billion with a 23.29% CAGR by 2022.

Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) is a branch of Business Intelligence comprised present and historical data that allows the organizations to access business information, data, and interpret them anyplace at anytime, to develop insights without the skills required for data science and analytics.

Nowadays, business organizations are heavily investing in developing a technological environment where the data reporting and analysis becomes fast and easy. Mobile BI also enables the sharing of real-time data with their desired sources. For instance, manufacturing sectors require real-time access to the process for better efficiency. Employees working in the field need to access the real-time data for the achievement of their objectives efficiently and effectively.

However, the increase in demand for BYOD in business organizations, the surging need for real-time reporting data analysis, and the rising awareness regarding the IoT among consumers are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Players

The key players of Mobile BI market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), MicroStrategy (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), Information Builders (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Yellowfin International Pty Ltd (Australia), and Qlik (U.S.).

Global Mobile BI Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022.

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Mobile BI market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the Mobile BI market based on Porter’s Five Force analysis etc.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment by services, organization size, business functions, and end-users.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Mobile BI market.

Target Audience

> Solution vendors

> Original equipment manufacturers

> System integrators

> Advisory firms

> National regulatory authorities

> Venture capitalists

> Private equity groups

> Investment houses

> Equity research firms

Key Findings

> The global Mobile BI market is expected to reach USD 12.44 Billion by 2022.

> By services, the Mobile BI market is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR during the forecast period.

> By business function, IT is expected to hold the largest market share and is presumed to remain the highest market share by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global Mobile BI market followed by Europe, while Asia-Pacific ranks third in the Mobile BI market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Mobile BI Market Estimation and Forecast

Mobile BI market is anticipated to witness a positive growth globally. Increasing BYOD market and the growing need for real-time reporting and data analysis are few requirements driving the market on a global scale. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and, Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global Mobile BI market with the highest share followed by Europe which stands as the second biggest region due to high opportunities for the market growth. Additionally, Asia Pacific stands as third largest and the fastest growing region owing to the increasing technological adoption.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

