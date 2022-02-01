Cryogenic Fuels Market to reach USD 158.78 billion by 2027 | Industry Overview, Competition by Manufacturers, Production Capacity by Region, Forecast by 2031

Cryogenic Fuels Market to reach USD 158.78 billion by 2027.Global Cryogenic Fuels Market is valued at approximately USD 105.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cryogenic fuels are fuels that require storage at extremely low temperatures in order to maintain them in a liquid state. The cryogenic liquid is divided into three main groups namely inert gas, flammable gas, and oxygen. Development of carbon capture technologies, growing aerospace industry has led to the adoption of Cryogenic Fuels across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the Indian Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Aerospace market is projected to reach ~US$ 70 billion by 2030, driven by the burgeoning demand for advanced infrastructure and government thrust. Also, with the growing space and satellite missions, the adoption & demand for Cryogenic Fuels is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment for setting up cryogenic plants for large-scale production of cryogenic fuel impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Cryogenic Fuels market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the on-space exploration activities and launching new satellites. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as liquid air that includes nitrogen, oxygen, and argon also find their application in the transportation sector including, tire manufacturing using pressurized nitrogen, high-pressure argon for airbags, and nitrogen for precise and secure welding would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cryogenic Fuels market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Water, Inc.

Gulf Cryo

Maine Oxy

Messer Group Gmbh

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Taiyo Nippon Sanso)

Narco Inc.

Linde Plc (Praxair Technology, Inc.)

Sol Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid Nitrogen

Liquid Air

Liquid Helium

Liquid Neon

Liquid Hydrogen

Liquefied Natural Gas

By End Use:

Energy

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Biomedical & Healthcare

Chemical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cryogenic Fuels Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

