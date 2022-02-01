Drainage Bottles Market to reach USD 653.5 billion by 2027 By company: MEDINORM Medizintechnik GmbH

Drainage Bottles Market to reach USD 653.5 billion by 2027.Global Drainage Bottles Market is valued at approximately USD 434.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Drainage bottles are used in surgeries and in the treatment of wounds such as during thoracic surgery and severe injuries. Drainage bottles are used in hospitals and clinics, homecare, and nursing facilities etc. The rising cases of accidents and severe injuries have led to the adoption of Drainage Bottles across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the World Health Organization in 2021, road accidents are increasing rapidly, approximately 1.3 million people die every year by road accidents. Road accident is the major cause of death for adults aged 5-29 years. Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and uremia enhance the market growth of drainage bottles. Also, with the increasing government expenditure and public awareness towards healthcare, the adoption & demand for Drainage Bottles is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government laws towards eco-friendly products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Drainage Bottles market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the market across the world in terms of huge market share due to the growing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing number of nursing homes and hospitals etc. Whereas, Middle East and Africa are also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness towards healthcare etc. would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Drainage Bottles market across Middle East and Africa region.

Major market players included in this report are:

PAHSCO

PFM Medical, Inc.

Lily Medical Corporation

Hospitech

MEDINORM Medizintechnik GmbH

Jigsaw Medical, LLC

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Sterimed Group

Rocket Medical plc

Medela AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Chest Drainage

Accel evacuated

Peritoneal Drainage

Urostomy/urinary

Wound drainage

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals & clinics

Homecare

Nursing facilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Drainage Bottles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

