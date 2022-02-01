Online Education Market Size, Business Development Plans by Companies, Production Rate And Global Forecast 2030 | Says Report Ocean

online education market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the online education market by region.

The global online education market is expected to reach approximately USD 132.98 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023.

The global online education market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the online education market include increasing Internet and smartphone penetration and increasing government initiatives to develop digital education infrastructure.

Online education eliminates the infrastructure cost and offers various courses on demand. Additionally, online education is aided with the cloud which makes the study material accessible from anywhere and at any time. However, lack of awareness and abundance of free content are the challenges faced by the online education market on a global scale.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Segments

The market has been divided into various segments based on component, product, learning type vertical, and region.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is broadly segmented into laptop, mobile, PC and others. Laptops are widely used hardware component and are expected to hold a major share of the market. Whereas, the mobile segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of smartphones worldwide. Software segment comprises various solutions for learning management systems which allows organization to train and track employees, students, customer and vendors. Examples of such software solutions include WorldClass, Courseplay, YuJa, and others.

By product, the market is broadly classified into content and services. The content comprises science, commerce, management, arts and other streams. Whereas, the services segment comprises primary & secondary supplementary education, test preparation, online certifications, higher education & language, casual learning, and others. The test preparation segment is expected to show major growth owing to the increasing inclination of students and learners. Online certifications segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The learning type segment is broadly classified into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning. Asynchronous learning refers to online spaces where work is supported using digital platforms like threaded discussions or emails. In asynchronous learning, the participants are not required to be available during online sessions whereas synchronous learning requires the user to be available online and is more like a face-to-face learning environment. It involves real-time responses that allow better provision for clarity. Synchronous learning type is gaining more popularity owing to the increasing demand for video and live streaming learning solutions.

The end user segment in the online education market comprises of K-12 education, higher education, industry & professionals, and others. Online education provides personalized learning experience where students can learn at their own pace. This makes online education the perfect alternative where students can have time for other responsibilities as well as other concerns of everyday life.

Key Players

The key players of online education market include Lynda.Com (US), Pearson PLC (London), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Docebo (Toronto), Edmodo (US), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), K12 Inc. (US), Udacity, Inc. (US), and Classteacher Learning Systems (India).

Global Online Education Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the online education market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the online education market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries? North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of component, product, learning type, verticals, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the online education market

Target Audience

> Technology investors

> Research/ consultancy firms

> Online Education providers

> Private Educational Institutions

> Foreign University and Counselors

Key Findings

> The global online education market is expected to reach USD 132.98 billion by 2023

> By component, hardware is leading the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 19.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 27.2% CAGR. Whereas software is expected to be the leading market in the future, growing at 31.2% CAGR

> By product, content is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 16.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 27.35% CAGR. Whereas services are expected to be the leading market in the future, growing with 30.77% CAGR

> By learning type, asynchronous learning is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 16.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 27.35% CAGR. Whereas synchronous learning is expected to be the leading market in the future, growing at 31.01% CAGR

> By vertical, industry and professional sector is expected to witness a high market growth in coming years. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.1% and estimated to generate high market value of USD 49.8 billion by 2023

> Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global online education market followed by Asia-Pacific.

Regional and Country Analysis of Online Education Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the online education market due to a mature education market and high demand for K-12 and post-secondary online education. The US is a prominent market due to US government initiatives promoting online education which is expected to influence the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for a 31.28% share of the overall market where major contribution is witnessed from countries like China and South Korea, due to significant investments in the IT infrastructure and increasing use of smartphones for online services.

The report on the global online education market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin Countries

TABLES OF CONTENTS

TABLES OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY, MARKET INTRODUCTION, RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, MARKET DYNAMICS, MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, COMPANY PROFILES

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

