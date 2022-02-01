All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|46
|32
|9
|5
|69
|192
|134
|23-3-0
|9-6-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|10
|6
|64
|154
|128
|15-4-4
|14-6-2
|9-5-1
|Toronto
|41
|28
|10
|3
|59
|146
|111
|16-4-1
|12-6-2
|8-2-0
|Boston
|42
|25
|14
|3
|53
|128
|118
|14-8-1
|11-6-2
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|127
|157
|14-8-3
|6-12-3
|6-6-2
|Buffalo
|44
|14
|23
|7
|35
|115
|152
|7-12-3
|7-11-4
|4-7-4
|Ottawa
|39
|14
|21
|4
|32
|109
|132
|7-11-1
|7-10-3
|4-6-0
|Montreal
|44
|8
|29
|7
|23
|99
|172
|5-13-1
|3-16-6
|2-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|42
|31
|9
|2
|64
|147
|98
|16-4-1
|15-5-1
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|29
|13
|4
|62
|140
|120
|14-4-2
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|45
|27
|11
|7
|61
|151
|120
|13-6-4
|14-5-3
|6-2-0
|Washington
|45
|24
|12
|9
|57
|145
|122
|12-7-5
|12-5-4
|7-2-1
|Columbus
|43
|20
|22
|1
|41
|136
|159
|12-10-1
|8-12-0
|6-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|15
|16
|6
|36
|89
|101
|8-9-3
|7-7-3
|5-5-1
|Philadelphia
|44
|14
|22
|8
|36
|110
|151
|7-10-4
|7-12-4
|3-9-2
|New Jersey
|44
|15
|24
|5
|35
|125
|156
|10-10-3
|5-14-2
|7-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|43
|32
|8
|3
|67
|181
|126
|20-2-1
|12-6-2
|11-3-1
|Nashville
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|140
|123
|13-7-0
|14-7-4
|10-3-1
|Minnesota
|40
|27
|10
|3
|57
|156
|120
|14-3-1
|13-7-2
|7-4-1
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|17-5-2
|9-8-3
|9-5-2
|Dallas
|42
|23
|17
|2
|48
|126
|127
|15-5-1
|8-12-1
|6-5-1
|Winnipeg
|41
|18
|16
|7
|43
|119
|125
|10-8-1
|8-8-6
|6-4-2
|Chicago
|45
|16
|22
|7
|39
|112
|151
|8-10-3
|8-12-4
|3-8-4
|Arizona
|43
|10
|29
|4
|24
|94
|163
|5-15-1
|5-14-3
|3-10-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|153
|135
|13-10-2
|13-6-1
|7-4-0
|Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|13-7-4
|10-9-5
|7-2-3
|Los Angeles
|46
|23
|16
|7
|53
|131
|127
|13-10-2
|10-6-5
|4-4-1
|Calgary
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|128
|99
|7-4-4
|14-9-2
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|137
|135
|12-8-0
|10-8-3
|10-2-0
|San Jose
|45
|22
|20
|3
|47
|124
|139
|11-9-2
|11-11-1
|3-3-0
|Vancouver
|45
|20
|19
|6
|46
|113
|122
|8-8-3
|12-11-3
|5-3-5
|Seattle
|44
|14
|26
|4
|32
|116
|156
|9-14-2
|5-12-2
|3-10-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 8, Columbus 4
Vancouver 3, Chicago 1
Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Toronto 6, New Jersey 4
Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled