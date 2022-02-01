Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 46 32 9 5 69 192 134
m-Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98
a-Tampa Bay 45 29 10 6 64 154 128
m-N.Y. Rangers 46 29 13 4 62 140 120
m-Pittsburgh 45 27 11 7 61 151 120
a-Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 146 111
Washington 45 24 12 9 57 145 122
Boston 42 25 14 3 53 128 118
Detroit 46 20 20 6 46 127 157
Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159
N.Y. Islanders 37 15 16 6 36 89 101
Philadelphia 44 14 22 8 36 110 151
Buffalo 44 14 23 7 35 115 152
New Jersey 44 15 24 5 35 125 156
Ottawa 39 14 21 4 32 109 132
Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 43 32 8 3 67 181 126
c-Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123
c-Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120
St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121
p-Vegas 45 26 16 3 55 153 135
p-Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137
p-Los Angeles 46 23 16 7 53 131 127
Calgary 40 21 13 6 48 128 99
Dallas 42 23 17 2 48 126 127
Edmonton 41 22 16 3 47 137 135
San Jose 45 22 20 3 47 124 139
Vancouver 45 20 19 6 46 113 122
Winnipeg 41 18 16 7 43 119 125
Chicago 45 16 22 7 39 112 151
Seattle 44 14 26 4 32 116 156
Arizona 43 10 29 4 24 94 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 8, Columbus 4

Vancouver 3, Chicago 1

Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Toronto 6, New Jersey 4

Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-02-02 01:10 GMT+08:00

