NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 46 32 9 5 69 192 134 23-3-0 9-6-5 6-1-2 m-Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 16-4-1 15-5-1 6-4-0 a-Tampa Bay 45 29 10 6 64 154 128 15-4-4 14-6-2 9-5-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 46 29 13 4 62 140 120 14-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0 m-Pittsburgh 45 27 11 7 61 151 120 13-6-4 14-5-3 6-2-0 a-Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 146 111 16-4-1 12-6-2 8-2-0 Washington 45 24 12 9 57 145 122 12-7-5 12-5-4 7-2-1 Boston 42 25 14 3 53 128 118 14-8-1 11-6-2 10-3-1 Detroit 46 20 20 6 46 127 157 14-8-3 6-12-3 6-6-2 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 12-10-1 8-12-0 6-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 37 15 16 6 36 89 101 8-9-3 7-7-3 5-5-1 Philadelphia 44 14 22 8 36 110 151 7-10-4 7-12-4 3-9-2 Buffalo 44 14 23 7 35 115 152 7-12-3 7-11-4 4-7-4 New Jersey 44 15 24 5 35 125 156 10-10-3 5-14-2 7-7-2 Ottawa 39 14 21 4 32 109 132 7-11-1 7-10-3 4-6-0 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172 5-13-1 3-16-6 2-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 43 32 8 3 67 181 126 20-2-1 12-6-2 11-3-1 c-Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123 13-7-0 14-7-4 10-3-1 c-Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120 14-3-1 13-7-2 7-4-1 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 17-5-2 9-8-3 9-5-2 p-Vegas 45 26 16 3 55 153 135 13-10-2 13-6-1 7-4-0 p-Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 13-7-4 10-9-5 7-2-3 p-Los Angeles 46 23 16 7 53 131 127 13-10-2 10-6-5 4-4-1 Calgary 40 21 13 6 48 128 99 7-4-4 14-9-2 4-5-1 Dallas 42 23 17 2 48 126 127 15-5-1 8-12-1 6-5-1 Edmonton 41 22 16 3 47 137 135 12-8-0 10-8-3 10-2-0 San Jose 45 22 20 3 47 124 139 11-9-2 11-11-1 3-3-0 Vancouver 45 20 19 6 46 113 122 8-8-3 12-11-3 5-3-5 Winnipeg 41 18 16 7 43 119 125 10-8-1 8-8-6 6-4-2 Chicago 45 16 22 7 39 112 151 8-10-3 8-12-4 3-8-4 Seattle 44 14 26 4 32 116 156 9-14-2 5-12-2 3-10-0 Arizona 43 10 29 4 24 94 163 5-15-1 5-14-3 3-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 8, Columbus 4

Vancouver 3, Chicago 1

Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Toronto 6, New Jersey 4

Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled