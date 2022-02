Tuesday At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee Cordoba, Argentina Purse: $430,530 Surface: Red clay CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, 6-4, 7-6 (4).