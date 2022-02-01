Alexa
Japan hand Saudis first defeat in WC qualifying group

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 20:38
Japan's Takumi Minamino, center, shoots to score a goal during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Japan and Saudi Arabia at Sa...

Japanese players celebrate after scoring a goal during their World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match against Saudi Arabia at Saitama Stadium 20...

Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Alamri, left, battles for the ball against Japan's Takumi Minamino during their World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer matc...

Japan's goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, right, celebrates with teammates Kou Itakura, left, and Hiroki Sakai, center, after winning over Saudi Arabia in the...

Saudi Arabia's Feras Tariq Albrikan, top, battles for the ball against Japan's Wataru Endo, bottom, during their World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soc...

A Japanese supporter holds up a mock FIFA World Cup trophy during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Japan and Saudi Arabia at...

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A first-half goal from Takumi Minamino set Japan on the way to beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday and keeping the host on course for a seventh successive World Cup appearance.

Minamino’s goal from close range after 31 minutes was created by Junya Ito. The Belgian-based winger then added the second soon after the restart with a fierce shot from the edge of the area to seal a first defeat for the Saudis in Asia Group B qualifying.

Saudi Arabia, which would have qualified for a sixth World Cup with a victory, still led the group with 19 points, one more than Japan. Australia will move on to 17 with a win over Oman later Tuesday.

The top two teams from each of the two groups automatically qualifies. The third-place teams advance to playoffs.

Updated : 2022-02-01 22:18 GMT+08:00

