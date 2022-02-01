Narcotics Scanner Market Scope and overview: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Asia Pacific Future Outlook 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of  6.3% During The Forecast Period

Narcotics Scanner Market to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2027.Global Narcotics Scanner Market is valued approximately at USD 6.89 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Narcotics scanners are used by law enforcement organizations, special forces, and defence departments across the world to protect against the threat of drug smuggling. For the successful monitoring of drugs and associated items, a narcotics scanner employs ion mobility spectrum technology, infrared spectroscopy, contraband detection equipment, video scope inspection system, and other related technologies. Factors such as rise in cases of smuggling globally and increasing alcohol and drug consumption across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the narcotics scanner market. According to the China’s National Narcotics Control Commission (CNNCC), Chinese seizures of illegal substances, predominantly synthetic pharmaceuticals, from the Golden Triangle, which spans Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, grew 17.6% year over year to 29.6 metric ton in 2018. Last year, the commission reported capturing 1.4 metric tons of cocaine from South America, an increase of 3.4 times over the previous year. However, Drug test is prohibited at workplaces , may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the market because of the rising influx of capital for the expansion of the transportation sector, notably airports. The rise in the manufacturing and consumption of synthetic drugs like amphetamines in economies like Singapore, China, and Vietnam is expected to be a major factor in the market’s expansion.
Major market player included in this report are:
L-3 Security And Detection Systems Inc.
OSI Systems Inc.
Aventura Technologies Inc.
Chemring Group PLC
FLIR Systems Inc.
Bruker Corporation
Nuctech Company Limited
Smiths Detection Inc.
Viken Detection
Astrophysics Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product type:
Desktop
Handheld
Others
By Technology:
Ion Mobility Spectrometry Technology
Raman Mass Spectrometry
Infrared Spectroscopy
Other Technologies
By End-user Industry:
Aviation/Customs and Borders
Defence and Military
Law Enforcement
Other End-user Industry
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Narcotics Scanner Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
