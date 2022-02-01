Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022 Industry Trends, Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top players and Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 35.5% During The Forecas

The power electronics for electric vehicle market size was valued at $2.59 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $30.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Power electronic is the key technology for energy saving and high functionalizing in energy usage. Power electronic plays an important role in the electrified vehicle applications, which provides compact and high-efficient solutions to power conversion. Power electronics is an engineering study of converting electrical power from one form to another. The world-wide average rate of 12 billion kilowatts every hour of every day of every year, more than 80% of the power generated, is being reprocessed or recycled through some form of power electronic systems.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR572

The inverters segment secured highest revenue share in power electronics for electric vehicle market in 2018. However, on-board chargers’ market is anticipated to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in electrification of vehicle. Among the end users, automotive segment dominated the power electronics market in 2018, and is projected to follow same trend during forecast period. The railway segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in demand for electric propulsion systems in the locomotive industry.

Rise in interest of energy efficiency power devices and environmental protection has led to the development of electric vehicle technology. The primary energy sources in these vehicles are batteries or capacitors instead of gasoline or diesel fuel as in the conventional ICE vehicles. The power electronics are key components in propulsion system that effectively drive the adoption of electric motor and control the power converters.

The implementation of innovative battery technology in electric vehicle is in progress, which is expected to reduce the cost of these vehicles. Currently, the performance of lithium-ion battery cathodes is being improved, which also reduces battery cost; thereby, reducing the cost of electric vehicle as compared to gas power vehicle in the coming years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR572

The major factors that drive the power electronics for electric vehicle market include surge in demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, stringent emission regulations to reduce vehicle weight and emission, and government initiatives to balance environmental pollution and vehicle emission. However, high cost of vehicle and complexity in designing and integrating advance power electronic components in electric vehicles hinder the power electronics for electric vehicle market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements in vehicle battery and increase in R&D activities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the power electronics for electric vehicle market. In addition, power electronics supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing, which increases the adoption of power electronic components in electric vehicles.

The power electronics for electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of application, end use, and region. The application segment is divided into inverter, converter, and on-board charger. By end use, the market is classified into automotive, railway, marine, and electrically powered airborne vehicles

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR572

The key players profiled in the report include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Delphi Technologies, and other companies that secured major share in the automotive electronics market. The other key player profiled in this report include Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella, Panasonic Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, and Hangzhou Tiecheng Information Technology.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY APPLICATION

– Inverter

– Converter

– On-board Charger

BY END USE

– Automotive

– Railways

– Marine

– Electrically Powered Airborne Vehicles

KEY PLAYERS

– Denso Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Delphi Technologies

– Continental AG

– Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

– Delphi Technologies

– Valeo

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Denso Corporation

– Infineon Technologies

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Hella

– Panasonic Corporation

– Tesla Inc.

– Toyota Industries Corporation

– Hangzhou Tiecheng Information Technology

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR572

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR572

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR572

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/