Digital Signage Market Size, Business Development Plans by Companies, Production Rate And Global Forecast 2031

The global digital signage market size was valued at $17.23 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $32.12 billion 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Digital signage is a class of large display screen formats that improve the visual experience with its professional-grade image quality and are mostly used for endorsing and advertising. These displays have replaced the traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LED and LCD displays, used across various industries.

They are designed for applications that require the vendors to engage their customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle and to extract maximum effectiveness from the marketing messages.

Digital signage is an emerging technology, which offers high image resolution, and better picture quality over traditional displays. It offers enhanced contrast over the traditional OLED and LED display technologies. In addition, the consumption of power by digital signage is less as compared to other technologies such as LEDs and OLEDs. Thus, rise in demand for such brighter and power-efficient devices fuels the growth of digital signage market.

Major vendors such as Samsung, Apple, and Sony, and others adopt digital display technology on a large scale, owing to less power consumption, enhanced response time, and superior contrast over traditional display systems such as OLED, LED, and others.

For instance, Samsung Electronics is expected to launch a modular technology The Wall, a self-emitting 146-inch Micro LED TV, which does not require color filters to produce perfect black and accurate colors unlike other display technologies. Thus, increase in preference of electronic giants toward large screen display format boosts the growth of the market.

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels and rapid digitalization and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the digital signage market. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays and lack of standard policy and power problems hampers the market growth to a certain extent.

Furthermore, emerging display technology such as microLED and quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large-screen displays offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the country.

The digital signage market is segmented on the basis of offering, product, location, end user, and region. By offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. By product, the market is classified into single screen display, video wall, and kiosk. On the basis of location, the market bifurcated into indoor and outdoor.

The end users covered during the study are retail, education, healthcare, corporate, stadiums, government, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY OFFERING

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

BY PRODUCT

– Single Screen Display

– Video wall

– Kiosk

BY LOCATION

– Indoor

o Conference room

o Office entrance

o Classroom

o Park

o Others

– Outdoor

BY END USER

– Retail

– Education

– Healthcare

– Corporate

– Stadiums

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– NEC Corporation

– Sony Corporation

– LG Electronics

– Samsung Electronics

– Panasonic Corporation

– ViewSonic Corporation

– Volanti Displays

– iSEMC (HHSD)

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Planer System Inc.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

