Pin and Sleeve Device Market Share, Size, Trends, New product development and Top Growth Companies Analysis 2031 | Progressing at a  CAGR of 11.1% During The Forecast Period

The global pin and sleeve devices market size was valued at $68.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $160.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Pin and sleeve devices are high-current power sources that help insulate power from chemicals, dirt, moisture, and grime. These devices are made up of high-quality components such as RFI filters, battery holders, LED lighting connectors, solid brass, and pins. These highly secured devices protect electrical connections in abusive environments.

There is an increase in the demand for pin and sleeve devices, owing to growth in applications of connectors, sockets, plugs devices in residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Moreover, ease of installation, high durability, and safety measures according to the convenience of electrical connection also contribute toward the growth of the global pin and sleeve device market.

There is an increase in the installation of plugs and sockets in the residential sector as the growth in construction activities across the globe is generating need for power-efficient connections to make home appliances work. In addition, advancements in construction methods of semiconductor wafers such as prefabricated homes with pre-installed sockets for use in electronics drives the market growth to a certain extent is expected to boost the demand for pin and sleeve devices.

Furthermore, increase in demand for dust proof and splash proof plugs & sockets also contribute to the market growth, owing to shift in consumer preference toward adoption of highly durable and water-resistant devices.

Moreover, secure plugs & sockets help monitor and control the flow of electricity, which can otherwise be harmful for workers. Rise in R&D activities in the military & defense sector has a huge impact on the market growth, due to surge in consumption of advanced electronic appliances such as large batteries and power sources that require power connection.

Thus, governments of developing ad developed nations are investing in wiring devices for better connectivity, which, in turn, fuels the growth of the global pin and sleeve devices market. However, complex fault detection, troubleshooting process, and increase in investments in wireless connectivity to the appliances such as wireless chargers and others is expected to limit the growth of the pin and sleeve devices market.

The global pin and sleeve devices market is analyzed by product type, end user, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into plug, connector, receptacle, and inlet. The connectors segment dominated the global pin and sleeve devices market, in terms of revenue, in 2018, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in development of computing technologies, consumer electronics, and communication (3C).

By end user, it is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, wherein the industrial sector is further divided into automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, energy & power, and others. Region-wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

? Plug

? Connector

? Receptacle

? Inlet

By End User

? Residential

? Commercial

? Industrial

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players

– ABB Ltd.

– Eaton Corporation

– Emerson Electric

– Meltric Corporation

– Schneider Electric

– Walther Electric, Inc.

– Amphenol Corporation

– Mennekes Electrotecnik GmbH & Co. KG

– Hubbell Corporation

– Legrand SA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

