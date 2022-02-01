Radio Access Network Market Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.3% During The Forecast Period

The global radio access network market size was valued at $17.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $44.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The radio access network (RAN) uses radio signals to connect a subscriber’s cellular device to the core wireline network. RAN has been in use since the introduction of cellular technology and since then has been evolving with evolution of mobile communications.

Small cell communication infrastructure consists of small radio equipment and antennas, which can be placed on structures such as streetlights, sides of buildings, or poles. It is about the size of a pizza box or a backpack and is essential to transmit data to and from a wireless device.

These small cells are anticipated to revolutionize next-generation network as these cells transmit data using mid- and high-band spectrum, which would be helpful to strengthen 5G network capacity. Hence, small cell communication infrastructure is estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for radio access network is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, mobile broadband services, growth in network densification, and rising mobile data traffic. However, some concerns related to fiber backhaul and privacy & security are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Nonetheless, urbanization and increase in investments in smart cities are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the radio access network market players.

The radio access network industry is segmented by communication infrastructure, technology, end user, and region. On the basis of communication infrastructure, it is classified into small cell, macro cell, RAN equipment, and DAS. On the basis technology, it is analyzed into 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

By end user, it is analyzed across residential, industrial, commercial, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

– Small Cell

– Macro Cell

– RAN Equipment

– DAS

BY TECHNOLOGY

– 2G

– 3G

– 4G

– 5G

BY END USER

– Residential

– Enterprise

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Ericsson

– Fujitsu Limited

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Intel Corporation

– Nokia Corporation

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

– SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– ZTE Corporation

– NEC Corporation

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

