Light Sport Aircraft Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Light Sport Aircraft Market to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2027.Global Light Sport Aircraft Market is valued approximately at USD 0.95 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The use of LSA for sports and recreational activities has increased as the travel and tourist industry has grown, as has the number of people participating in these activities. With the growing requirement for training pilots across the world, LSA training is becoming more important. Furthermore, market growth is driven by the key factors such as Rise in LSA for sporting and recreational activities and Growing adoption of LSA aircraft and aviation regulatory bodies. For instance, EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) started authorizing 600 kilograms ultralights aircrafts, which are the European counterpart of the US LSA, in 2020.

Furthermore, rise in R and D activities by private players to innovate new technologies boost the market growth. Such as in February 2020 and November 2020, Tecnam achieved certification under the new German 600kg standards for its P2002 Sierra MkII and P92 Echo MkII light aircraft, respectively. Other European nations recognized the German Type approval as well. Furthermore, Several manufacturers are introducing newer generation aircraft into the market to meet the rising demand for small aeroplanes.

For example, Terrafugia announced at the start of 2021 that the FAA had given a special airworthiness certificate for certification of its Transition roadable aeroplane in the light-sport category (S-LSA), allowing the vehicle to fly. Terrafugia intends to construct and sell first flight-only versions of the aircraft, as well as continue to improve the design in order to commercialise the plane by 2022. However, Slowdown travel and tourism, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Europe is dominating the market share revenue and expected to continue during the forecast years. Factors supporting towards are several tourist spots and favorable geographies for the activities involving the Light-Sport Aircraft. Furthermore, growing adoption of light sports aircrafts and introducing new regulations aimed at supporting the growth of the industry and encourage new LSA procurements and operations.

Major market player included in this report are:

Flight Design General Aviation GmbH

Cub Crafters Inc.

American Legend Aircraft Company

Stemme Production GmbH

Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd

Czech Aircraft Group SRO

Van’s Aircraft Inc.

TL-ULTRALIGHT s.r.o.

Paradise Aero Industry

Zenith Aircraft Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Airplane

Seaplane

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Light Sport Aircraft Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

