Consumer Active Optical Cable Market Overview, Industry Trends and Growing Opportunities Till 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 19.7% During The Forecast Period

The global consumer active optical cable market size was valued at $80.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $383.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2019 to 2026

An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cable’s performance. In consumer applications, these cables are majorly used for audio-video connectivity, and network connectivity. With the help of terminals, these cables can be expanded from short length to long length, and eliminates the need for multiple connections.

The market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The demand for consumer active optical cable market is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in demand for higher bandwidth, increase in investments by governments to improve connectivity in China, growth in penetration of video on demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance services, and surge in demand for 4k and high definition display. However, high initial investment associated with the active optical cable and threat of hacking in optical network security hampers the market growth. Conversely, advancements in fiber optics technology is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the consumer active optical cable industry.

The consumer active optical cable market is segmented on the basis of technology, connector type, and region. The technology segment is further categorized into InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. Based on connector type, the market is divided into CFP, SFP, and others. The SFP segment accounted for the maximum share in 2018. By region, the consumer active optical cable market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Molex, LLC, Finisar Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Shenzhen Gigalight Technology, Sopto Technologies, Fujitsu, Broadcom, 3M Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Siemon.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Technology

– HDMI

– Ethernet

– InfiniBand

– DisplayPort

– USB

By Connector Type

– SFP

– CFP

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

