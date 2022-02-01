Premise Cable Market Share, Trends, Types, Applications, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2031  

The global premise cable market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Premise cables are used in on-premise wirings to establish telecommunication transmission lines with either copper cables or optical fibers. These wirings consist of vertical and horizontal cables, which are extended from the point-of-entry to user work areas, i.e. they run from a central location such as a server room throughout the building to individual desktops.

For premise wiring, CAT5e and CAT6 are the standard cables used for LAN, which comprises copper as its core. There are various categories of copper cables available in the market with different transmission speeds. CAT 8 cables are latest types of copper cables with maximum bandwidth more than 2,000 Mbps.

Rise in need for fast and improved networking and network services and increasing penetration of broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to be major drivers of the global premise cable market. Moreover, cable experts have witnessed continuous innovation over the years in cable technology and are mainly categorized into copper and fiber-optic cables.

Copper cables find wide applications due to their low cost and high security & reliability, whereas fiber-optic cables are applicable in areas such as the oil & gas industry.

Factors such as substantial growth in demand for data, improved cable technology, and the ease of installation drives the market growth. However, increase in the trend of Internet of Things (IoT), which offers wireless connections between devices eliminates the need for cables, thus restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems offers lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The premise cable market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into copper and fiber-optic cables. These cable types are sub-segmented into CAT3, 5, 5e, 6, 6A, 7, and 8 under copper cables; and single-mode and multimode under fiber-optic cables. Applications covered in the study include industrial, broadcast, enterprise, IT & network security, and others (residential, institutional, and healthcare). Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include as Belden Inc., Prysmian Group, Nexans, SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric, Alpha wire., Siemens AG, CommScope, and Southwire Company, LLC.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global premise cable market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL PREMISE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Copper Cable

o CAT 3

o CAT 5

o CAT 5e

o CAT6

o CAT 6a

o CAT7

o CAT8

– Fiber Optic cable

o Single Mode Module

o Multi-Mode Cable

By Application

– Industrial

– Broadcast

– Enterprise

– IT & Network Security

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Belden Inc.

– Prysmian Group

– Nexans

– SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG

– Siemon

– Schneider Electric

– Alpha wire.

– Siemens AG

– CommScope

– Southwire Company, LLC.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

