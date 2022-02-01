Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets Market Estimated to Expand At a Healthy CAGR in The Upcoming Forecast 2030 | Says Report Ocean

It is anticipated that the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market will flood at 31.03% CAGR during the appraisal time frame (2021-2027) and achieve valuation in the overabundance of USD 16.65 billion by 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market by region.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets are silicon-based chips that help AI innovations, for example, deep learning, machine learning, neural network processing, and natural language processing.

These chipsets are planned with the end goal that they expend low power and offer high processing capacities to smart devices, for example, cell phones, and smart wearables. These chipsets increment the operational presentation of the gadget with cutting edge augment reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and expository capacities and upgrade the client experience.

Expansion of AI crosswise over telematics, social insurance, fabricating, customer among others is thinking about positively the global AI chipset market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Major players

Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, among others are some of the major players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market.

Market segmentation

Based on Component

Hardware and Software.

Based on application

Smart Wearable, Smartphones, Robotics, Automobile, Medical Imaging, and Security Systems.

Based on technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, and Others (Deep Learning and Computer Vision).

Based on Vertical

Automotive, Consumer Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Medical & Entertainment, Media & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, and Electronics.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

TABLES OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY, MARKET INTRODUCTION, RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, MARKET DYNAMICS, MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, COMPANY PROFILES ………….. read more

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

