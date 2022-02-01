India Optical Fiber and Accessories Market 2022 Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 17.2% During The Forecast Period

The India optical fiber and accessories market size was valued at $461.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.66 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

An optical fiber is a transparent and flexible fiber made by drawing glass or plastic, which is used to transmit light. The optical fiber has wide usages in fiber-optic communications, where they allow transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwidths than wire cables.

The adoption of fiber optic cables to send signals with less amount of loss has increased over the period, which drives the growth of the market. The Optical Fiber Accessories Market was valued at $303.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $741.9 million by 2026, growing at CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Growth in need for fast and improved networking & network services and an increase in broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to be the major drivers of the India optical fiber and accessories market.

Moreover, rising demand for optical communication and sensing applications for different purposes, pressing demand for optical fiber cable (ofC) in the IT & telecom sector, increasing internet penetration, and surging adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity are expected to drive the optical fiber industry growth.

However, high installation cost and enhanced adoption of wireless communication systems are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in government investments in fiber optic network cable (ofC network) infrastructures is expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The India optical fiber and accessories market is segmented by component, cable category, end use, and region. In components segment, comparative analysis is done between current market trends and revenue of copper cables and optical fibers. Also, the import data for each cable type and accessory has been tracked.

This segment is divided into fiber optic cable, fiber optic cable accessories, copper cable, and copper cable accessories. By cable category, it comprises CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, CAT8, and others.

Based on end use, it is categorized into telecom & IT, public sector, healthcare, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North ( include Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh), South (includes Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Tamil Nadu), East (West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Assam), and West (includes Goa, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh) region.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

> Fiber Optic Cable

> Fiber Optic Cable Accessories

> Copper Cable

> Copper Cable Accessories

BY CABLE CATEGORY

> CAT5

> CAT5E

> CAT6

> CAT6A

> CAT7

> CAT8

> Others

BY END USE

> Data Center

> LAN Residential

> Enterprise

> Government

> Telecommunication

> Others

BY REGION

> North

> South

> East

> West

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

> Sterlite Technologies Limited

> Finolex Cables Limited

> Birla Cable Limited (MP Birla Group)

> Vindhya Telelinks Limited (MP Birla Group)

> Universal Cables Limited (MP Birla Group)

> Polycab India Limited

> Gupta Power Infrastructure Limited

> KEC International Limited

> Apar Industries Limited

> Aksh Optifibre Limited

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

