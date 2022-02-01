Smart Agriculture Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031

Smart Agriculture Market to reach USD 26.62 million by 2027. Smart Agriculture Market is valued approximately at USD 13.15 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Smart agriculture refers to managing the farms by using technologies such as IoT, robotics, drones and Artificial intelligence to increase the quantity and quality of products while optimizing the human labor required by production. The global Smart Agriculture market is being driven by increase in agricultural productivity and rapid technological development across the world. Furthermore, rise in adoption of vertical farming and increase in public-private funding and partnership, will provide new opportunities for the global Smart Agriculture industry. For instance, according to Indian brand equity foundation, in India, the total food grain production in year 2020 was recorded at around 296.65 million tons which is up by about 11.44 million tons as compared to the production of year 2019 which was 285.21 million tons.

Also, the government aims to purchase around 42.74 million tons from the central pool in year 2021. As a result, increase in agriculture activities owing to rising population will necessitate the integration of smart technologies in agriculture this propelling the Smart Agriculture industry forward in the future. However, lack of skilled workforce to operate smart agricultural technologies and high investment cost owing to deployment of expensive system in smart agriculture, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global smart agriculture market. Growing government initiatives and regulations to enhance the agriculture industry in the region makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the growing government support and rising awareness among cultivators in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CropMetrics

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application:

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse application

Precision farming application, Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

