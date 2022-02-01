Ethernet Cable Market 2022 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.5% During The Forecast Period

The Ethernet Cable market report provide a 360-degree overview of Ethernet Cable industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

The global Ethernet cables market was valued at $7.60 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $21.36 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Ethernet cable is one of the most prevalent types of network cable used in wired networks. It is used in local area networks (LANs) and metropolitan area networks (MANs). It connects and transmits broadband signals between a modem, router, computer, and other wired internet-enabled devices.

This technology is used majorly in LAN-connected PCs and workstations, as it serves as a reliable solution for providing real-time data and status updates to ensure constant information availability and instant data transfer. These cables are widely used across various industries for fast and secured data transfer.

The growth of the global Ethernet cable market is driven by its benefits such as high speed, lower latency, guaranteed bandwidth to every connected device, reliability, and higher security for data as compared with other networking technologies.

However, high installation cost and limited physical availability impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements in the Ethernet cables sector to increase the internet speed and rise in demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) in industries are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion.

The global Ethernet cable market is segmented into type, application, cable structure, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into copper and fiber-optic cables. The copper cable segment is further bifurcated into networking cable and PoE cable. The fiber-optic cable is subsegmented into single-mode and multi-mode cable. By application, the market is fragmented into residential, industrial, and commercial.

The industrial segment further is subcategorized into transportation, IT & telecom, oil & gas, and energy & power. The commercial segment includes office building, healthcare, and retail. As per cable structure, the market is segregated into unshielded twisted pair cable and shielded twisted pair. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies adopt product launch as their key developmental strategies, which held in the advancements of the Ethernet cable technology, thereby boosting the growth of the global market. For instance, Belden launched lightest Category 6A cable on September 5, 2019, with a diameter of 0.250 inches. It is the easiest horizontal category 6A solution to handle, install, and route through plenum spaces.

Major companies operating in this market include Belden Inc., Southwire Company, LLC, Nexans S.A., SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric S.E., Anixter International Inc., Siemens AG, Commscope, and Prysmian Group.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Copper Cable

o Network Cable

o PoE

– Fiber-optic Cable

o Single-mode Module

o Multi-mode Cable

By Application

– Residential

– Industrial

o Transportation

o IT & Telecom

o Oil & Gas

o Energy & Power

– Commercial

o office Buildings

o Healthcare

o Retail

By Cable Structure

– Unshielded Twisted Pair

– Shielded Twisted Pair

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

