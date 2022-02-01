Database Security Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2021 to 2030

Database Security Market to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2027. Database Security Market is valued approximately USD 5.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.60 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Database Security is a mechanism used to protect the database information. As there are great volumes of data to be handled in businesses, the demand for sophisticated security solutions is increasing day by day which is propelling the Database Security Market forward.Database Security is an important part of any business. As businesses now possess plethora of information about their clients, suppliers and finances etc. in their database. A cyberattack or data breach may cause a loss of billions. Moreover, cyberattacks and their sophistication have increased dramatically in recent years. Hackers are now using AL, ML and different technologies which are hard to detect. According to Retarus, in 2020, average cost of data breach valued at USD 3.86 million, an average USD 2.9 million was lost to cybercrime every minute.

Along with this, the average time to identify and contain a breach was 280 days in the same year. In addition, regulatory landscape for database security market is evolving. The lawmakers are improving the compliance requirements for data security. Database security is being enhanced to increase safety from internal and external damage to the database. The Organizations are continuously monitoring, auditing, assessing, reporting, classifying and improving the database security. This is expected to impact the market positively.

However, high installation cost/ budget constraints impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, Prolification of cloud-based application and services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Database Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to cyberattack incidents are increasing across the region as the government has formulated strict regulation around database security. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Industries are growing in Asia-Pacific region and use of traditional data storage is not used now. So, this has raised in massive data volume and this would create lucrative growth prospects for the Database Security Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle

IBM

Trustwave

AWS

Microsoft

Alibaba Cloud

Micro Focus

Huawei

Thales Group

Tencent

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Operation

Others

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud based

On Premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Defence

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life science

Retail and Ecommerce

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainments

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Database Security Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

