Lunar New Year’s Eve sees record passenger low at Taiwan’s main airport

Archived photo of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport during the COVID pandemic. Archived photo of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport during the COVID pandemic. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport saw a record low of 638 passengers pass through on Lunar New Year’s Eve, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 1).

A total of 393 travelers arrived at the country’s main gateway on Monday (Jan. 31), while 245 left, according to a report by the Liberty Times. The total was even lower than the 670 recorded for Lunar New Year’s Eve in 2021.

According to forecasts and bookings, the number was likely to double for Tuesday, the first day of the Year of the Tiger. Terminal One was expecting 162 arrivals and 46 departures, while Terminal Two should see 642 arrivals and 357 departures for a total of 1,207 passengers.

The total number of travelers passing through the airport was unlikely to reach 10,000 a day by Feb. 5, the report said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut traffic in and out of Taiwan, with quarantine required for arrivals and fears of the Omicron variant affecting travel during the normally busy Lunar New Year period.

Nevertheless, airport officials walked around the terminals Tuesday morning to hand out the traditional red envelopes to staff, including cleaners and security guards, the Liberty Times reported.

