Taiwan embassy staffer in Honduras tests positive for COVID after visit vice president

MOFA says employee resting in home quarantine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/01 19:59
Vice President Lai Ching-te presenting President Xiomara Castro of Honduras with COVID prevention products. (CNA, Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A member of staff at the Taiwan embassy in Honduras tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Tuesday (Feb. 1), following a visit to the Central American ally by Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

He represented President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Jan. 27 inauguration of the country’s new president, Xiomara Castro, where he also met United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a news release Tuesday, MOFA said the embassy employee was resting in home quarantine, and consular services were continuing by appointment only. Individuals with urgent business were welcome to contact the embassy to set up an appointment.

Due to the spread of the Omicron variant in the region, MOFA was maintaining close contact with its embassies and representative offices overseas to provide the necessary assistance. In addition to Honduras, a member of staff at the Taiwan office in Peru had also been infected with COVID, MOFA said.

While the ministry’s news release did not mention Lai’s recent visit to Honduras, cable station TVBS reported that it was not yet clear whether the infected staff member had had any contact with the vice president’s entourage during his stay in the country.
Honduras
MOFA
COVID-19
Taiwan embassy
Lai Ching-te
quarantine

