Taiwan's Kaohsiung bans eating in movie theaters as local COVID infections exceed 100

Mayor also bans food sampling at markets, tourist spots

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/01 18:02
Kaohsiung City bans eating and drinking inside movie theaters beginning Wednesday. 

Kaohsiung City bans eating and drinking inside movie theaters beginning Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City announced a ban on eating and drinking inside movie theaters Tuesday (Feb. 1) as it recorded a majority of the day’s newly confirmed local COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said nine of the 16 new local cases were in Kaohsiung, with the total for the southern port city crossing the 100 mark. Two significant clusters centered on a worker who had been involved in repairs on foreign ships in Kaohsiung’s harbor and city residents who had stayed at a hotel in Jiaoxi in the northeast county of Yilan.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) announced a ban on eating and drinking while in movie theaters that will go into effect Wednesday (Feb. 2) and on karaoke and food-related activities at social care centers. Public transportation, including the YouBike bicycle rental network, will see more intensive disinfection as well as compulsory user registration, CNA reported.

If restaurants are found to not be enforcing mask-wearing among diners leaving their table, they will be limited to providing takeout meals, Chen warned. In addition, food sampling at markets, tourist spots, and parks will be banned, with maximum limits to be introduced on the number of visitors in simultaneously.

The mayor also encouraged the public to watch the opening of Lantern Festival activities slated for Tuesday evening online instead of in person. The city’s first national Lantern Festival event in 20 years has been scheduled for two venues from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28.
