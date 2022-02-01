Taipei prepares new round of COVID booster shots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City is preparing a new round of COVID-19 booster shots for after the Lunar New Year holiday, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Tuesday (Feb. 1).

The city authorities are conducting an inventory of all the vaccine doses at their disposal before opening registration Friday (Feb. 4), with vaccinations scheduled to begin on Monday (Feb. 7), the first working day following the Lunar New Year holiday, CNA reported.

City health staff have been working throughout the holiday to collect data about the available doses in the hope of announcing a plan Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 2), Ko told the media while attending the launch of a data center.

The mayor said that if the booster shot coverage reaches 70%, the government should consider relaxing its quarantine measures, and he encouraged residents of the capital to register for the latest vaccination campaign.

Ko defended his decision to ban eating and drinking inside movie theaters, a measure that went into effect Tuesday. “Opening your mouth to eat is the most dangerous thing to do,” the mayor said. Kaohsiung City decided to follow Taipei’s example, announcing a similar ban that will start Wednesday.