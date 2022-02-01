Alexa
Johnson carries San Diego St. over New Mexico 72-47

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 13:36
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Keshad Johnson tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 72-47 win over New Mexico on Monday night.

Matt Bradley had 14 points for San Diego State (12-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Lamont Butler added six rebounds. Nathan Mensah had five steals and four blocks.

New Mexico totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

KJ Jenkins had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lobos (8-14, 1-8). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-01 16:04 GMT+08:00

