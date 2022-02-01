Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alley leads Portland St. past N. Colorado 79-76

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 13:49
Alley leads Portland St. past N. Colorado 79-76

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ezekiel Alley had a season-high 22 points as Portland State ended its seven-game home losing streak, holding off Northern Colorado to earn a 79-76 win on Monday night.

Damion Squire had 19 points for Portland State (6-13, 4-7 Big Sky Conference). Marlon Ruffin added 12 points. Ian Burke had 11 points.

Daylen Kountz had 30 points for the Bears (10-10, 5-3). Matt Johnson II added 17 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-01 16:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
"