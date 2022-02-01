Flow Cytometry Market 2022 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 30.9% During The Forecast Period  

One of the key reasons for adoption of flow cytometry technology is its precise deliverance of results comparing to conventional methods such as ELISA. The emergence of this technology as one of the leading applications has brought various advancements in the diagnosis of diseases such as HIV and cancer as well as in research fields. With rising advancements in information technology, it finds application in drug discovery and development.

Moreover, it is now used in hematopoietic stem cell research, multiparameter analysis and pharmacogenesis. Increase in research & development in life sciences has boosted flow cytometry technology market. This market has recently evidenced significant advancements such as cytometers with varying detectors and lasers, which would enable labelling of multiple antibodies and instruments capable of capturing digital images.

Flow cytometry market which is valued $3000 million in 2021, is expected to reach a value of $6530 million by 2027, experiencing a CAGR of 30.9%.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Though, increase in application has widened the scope of flow cytometry market, the cost of the instrument is impeding the growth. Moreover, advancing technologies has brought in complex instrumentation that requires highly skilled personals to operate. North America accounted for the largest share of global flow cytometry market revenue in 2012. However, Asia Pacific & RoW market is expected to have the highest growth rate of 10.6% during the analysis period and is expected to be the fastest growing market.

Market SCOPE

Flow cytometry measures and analyzes cells of various characterizations, through a light beam that is passed through a suspension of fluid. Several properties of the cell structure and functions can be studied by labelling or non-labelling of antibodies with the help of this technique. Various factors such as protein synthesis, DNA content, RNA content, surface receptors and many more factors can be analyzed by this technology.

The scope of this report is to identify potential flow cytometry market on the basis of products, technology, application and end users

Flow cytometry as defined in this report is associated with the clinical and research fields and is used in diagnosis of certain diseases (cancer, HIV, etc.) and research (drug development and stem cell research)

The flow cytometry market in this report does not merely explain the applications of flow cytometry but also elucidates how it has replaced other conventional methods.

The report analyses the global flow cytometry market by geography, segmenting the market as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific & RoW. The emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to grow due to the demand for better health care.

KEY DELIVERABLES

In the current scenario, instruments market has the highest revenue share in the total flow cytometry market. This segment is further expected to remain as the highest revenue generator during the analysis period. Increase in modularity, accessibility, imaging capabilities, availability of wavelengths and targets and size reduction are few of the significant trends in the market, assisting in adoption of these instruments by the end users. Though instruments market is at the peak in terms of revenue, reagents market is expected to experience the highest growth rate of CAGR 12%, during the analysis period. Ready to use kits is another driving factor for this market, as these reagents are easy to use and have applications in areas such as cancer diagnosis and drug discovery. These kits avoid the cost of transportation in cold storage, errors while manual pipetting of liquid reagents and the loss associated with the liquid sample degradation in high room temperature during processing, thus benefitting resource poor countries.

The flow cytometry market is segmented as follows:

By PRODUCT:

FC instruments

Reagents

Consumables

Software

Services

Accessories

By TECHNOLOGY:

Cell based Technologies

Bead-based Technologies

By APPLICATION

Clinical

Apoptosis

Cell Cycle Analysis

Cell sorting

Cell Viability

Research Fields

Organ transplantation

Cancer

Immunodeficiency Disease

Hematology Haematological Malignancies

By END USERS

Commercial Organizations

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Medical Schools

Clinical Testing Labs

Others

By GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

The key market players profiled in this report are BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Merck Millipore, Amnis Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Morphosys AG, eBiosciences Inc., Partec Gmbh and Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

The report ranks the factors that are responsible to accelerate the market growth of flow cytometry

Market is forecasted for period of seven years from 2013 to 2020, with market revenues for 2 historic years – 2011 and 2012

Identification and analysis of key investment pockets for flow cytometry market players

Identification of challenges that must be addressed and overcome in the flow cytometry market to achieve fiscal success throughout the market

The report identifies and profiles key market participants that would drive innovation in the flow cytometry market

