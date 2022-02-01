Smart Syringes Market 2022 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share and Forecast by 2031

Smart syringes can be defined as medical devices that are engineered with safety mechanisms to prevent the reuse of syringes and regulates unsafe injection practices. Smart syringes are designed with features to protect the person being injected from needle stick injuries, blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and resulting deadly infections.

They cater to a wide range of applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. Different types of smart syringes including auto disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most common type of smart syringes used across all healthcare sectors, whereas, auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination purposes.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26891

The world smart syringes market was evaluated at $4.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to garner $7.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26891

The world smart syringes market is driven by increasing count of needle stick injuries, high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as Hepatitis B, C, HIV through improper injection practices, growing adoption of safety syringes and technological advancements.

In addition, mandatory recommendation by WHO to switch to smart syringes ensuring safe injection practices is the major factor boosting the market growth. However, the high cost associated with smart syringes especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies and alternative drug delivery methods are likely to impede the market growth. The world smart syringes market volume is projected to reach 15.8 billion units by 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 during the forecast period.

The world smart syringes market is segmented based on types, applications, end users and geography. The type segment is further categorized into auto disable (AD) syringes, active safety syringes and passive safety syringes. Active safety syringes accounts for the highest revenue in 2015, owing to established market position. Furthermore, auto disable (AD) syringes are especially used for vaccination purposes and are designed specifically for single use, embedded with an internal mechanism that blocks the barrel once used, thereby preventing its further usage.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26891

The world smart syringes market by application is categorized into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Among these, the drug delivery segment generated the highest revenue in 2015. Several advantages associated with syringes such as better bioavailability of intravenous drugs, shorter onset time, accurate titration of the dosage, among others have boosted the market growth.

Based on end user, the smart syringes market is categorized into hospitals, diabetic patients, family practices, and psychiatrics among others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America would continue to dominate the market until 2020, on account of higher adoption of smart syringes, high awareness among the consumers about smart syringes and high healthcare expenditure across the region.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26891

Competitive Intelligence on prominent manufacturers of smart syringes provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the smart syringes market. Becton, Dickinson & Company are the leading player that provides a wide range of smart syringes across all healthcare sectors worldwide.

Few of the smart syringes provided by these company include BD Eclipse and BD SafetyGlide syringes (uses active system), BD AutoShield Duo Pen Needle (passive mechanism), and BD Soloshot IX Auto-Disable 0.5 mL syringe among others. The key companies operating in the world smart syringes market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic (Covidien), Terumo Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Smiths Group plc, Unilife Corporation, Revolutions Medical Corporation and Retractable Technologies, Inc., among others.

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world smart syringes market.

The smart syringes market scenario has been comprehensively analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the market scenario in terms of applications, types, end users, and geography helps in identifying the prevailing opportunities in the world smart syringes market.

The key market players operating in the market have been profiled in the report, and their strategies have been thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26891

SMART SYRINGES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Market By Type

Auto disable syringes

Active safety syringes

Passive safety syringes

Market By Application

Drug delivery

Vaccination

Blood specimen collection

Market By End User

Hospitals and HMOs

Diabetic patients

Family practices (Physicians)

Psychiatrics

Others

Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26891

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26891

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26891

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/