Asia-Pacific mHealth Market 2022 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 35.8% During The Forecast Period

Asia Pacific mHealth market projects a remarkable growth rate, supplemented with the growing awareness of mHealth devices and services that aid in improve the quality of life for patients stricken with lifestyle diseases. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), in Asia Pacific region, creates an impending need of technologically advanced platforms for the prevention and treatment of these diseases.

According to the National Institute of Health, China and India are the two highest populated nations, with an approximate diabetes count of 150 million patients. Thus, the need for regular health monitoring and treatment would be addressed by launch of smartphone-based medical devices.

The Asia Pacific mHealth market was evaluated at $2.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This growth is primarily driven by active government initiatives and the rising adoption of smartphones in Asia-pacific region. Presently, the market is witnessing a resurgence due to the increasing disposable incomes and the growing adoption of mobile phones.

Moreover, a similar trend is observed in developing countries like India and Indonesia. However, factors such as consumers affordability, access to healthcare services and inaccuracy in results arising from discrepancies in devices would limit the growth of the market.

Themarket is segmented into devices, services, application, stakeholders and geography. Based on device type, the market is segmented into blood glucose meters, BP monitors, pulse oximetry, neurological monitoring devices, apnea and sleep monitors, wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters and others.

The BP monitors segment holds a dominant share; however, the blood glucose meters segment is estimated to register the fastest growth in the Asia Pacific mHealth devices market. Factors such as incidences of hypertension, sedentary lifestyles, the increasing count of diabetics, supplement the adoption of mHealth devices.

Based on services, the market is segmented into diagnosis services, monitoring services, prevention, treatment and wellness & healthcare system strengthening solutions. The monitoring services segment holds a dominant share in the Asia Pacific mHealth services market and would register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021-2027).

Based on stake holders, the market is segmented into mobile operators, device vendors, healthcare providers and application players. Within the segment of stakeholders, mobile operators occupy a dominant share in themarket. The segment of mobile application developers would register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Based on applications, the industry is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, neurological diseases and others. The cardiovascular diseases segment holds a dominant share in the Asia Pacific mHealth applications market; however, the diabetes application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2020). Based on country, the market is segmented across Australia, China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. China accounts for the largest market share, whilst India is the fastest growing region in thismarket.

The key players profiled in this report include – Philips Healthcare, Omron HealthCare, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, LifeWatch AG, Masimo Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Boston Scientific Corporation, AT&T Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

KEY BENEFITS

The report covers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

Themarket scenario is comprehensively analyzed based on key countries

Key market players are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding the competitive outlook of the market

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of themarket, is provided in the report

Exhaustive analysis of themarket, by device type, helps in understanding the types of devices that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

ASIA PACIFIC mHEALTH MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Devices

Blood glucose meters

BP monitors

Pulse oximetry

Neurological monitoring devices

Apnea and sleep monitors

Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters

Others

By Services

Diagnosis services

Monitoring services

Prevention

Treatment

Wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions

By Stakeholders

Mobile operators

Device vendors

Healthcare providers

Application players

By Application

Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

By Country

Australia

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

