Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2022 Industry Overview, Competition by Manufacturers, Production Capacity by Region, Forecast by 2031

Erythropoietin is a glycoprotein hormone synthesized in the bone marrow that controls and regulates the mechanism of erythropoiesis (production of red blood cells). These erythropoietin (EPO) drugs are used for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia; anemia is a common side-effect occurring due to chemotherapy of End Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD), cancer and HIV.

Improved recombinant DNA technology has led to development of synthetic forms of erythropoietin such as epoetin alfa, epoetin beta, darbepoetin alfa, epoetin omega, and epoetin delta among the others. The global EPO drugs market is thus driven by increasing number of patients suffering from anemic condition induced due to cancer, HIV and ESRD treatment; favorable reimbursements and increasing commercialization of EPO biosimilars.

The global EPO drugs market would reach $11.9 billion by 2020, registering CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Amongst all synthetic erythropoietin products, Epoetin alfa and its advance version, Darbepoetin alfa, are the most popular drugs. Epoetin alfa and Darbepoetin alfa collectively accounted for ~80% of total EPO drugs market revenue.

Amgen Inc. was first company to innovate Epoetin alfa and Darbepoetin alfa that are branded/patented as Epogen and Aranesp respectively. However, expiration of Amgen’s patent for Epogen has aided manufacturers of biosimilars to enter the EPO drugs market. Availability of numerous biosimilars has rendered low-cost option to the patients, therefore increased adoption rates for EPO drugs particularly in the developing regions.

Based on the applications, the global EPO drugs market is segmented into anemia associated with End Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD), cancer chemotherapy and, antiretroviral treatment (ART). Current research is focused toward expanding the applications of EPO drugs in other disease conditions such as neural diseases and wound healing.

Global EPO drugs market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Europe is the leading geographical market owing to favorable reimbursement policies and less stringent and speedy regulatory approvals for EPO drugs.

Key companies profiled in the report are, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Hospira Inc., Roche, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market sidebar

KEY BENEFITS

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within EPO drugs market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behavior of market

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

Key market players within the EPO drugs market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global EPO drugs market

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global EPO drugs market is segmented based on products, applications and geography.

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPES

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

Anemia (Cancer and HIV treatment)

Kidney Disorders (ESRD and Dialysis)

Others (Neural Disease and Wound healing)

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

