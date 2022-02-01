Syphilis Testing Market 2022 Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2031

Syphilis is one of the vital sexually transmitted infections (STIs) caused by the bacteria named, Treponema pallidum, and can lead to long-term complications, if not diagnosed adequately. Syphilis continues to be a global health concern due to the increasing incidences occurring mainly among bisexuals, gays and MSM (men who have sex with men).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 36 million cases of syphilis in 2013 globally, with over 11 million new cases occurring annually. Additionally, around 90% of the syphilis cases are prevalent in developing countries with similar trends now observed in developed nations as well.

The increasing syphilis cases are mainly due to the growing rate of anonymous sex, sex with multiple partners, sex under the influence of several drugs and increasing number of unprotected sex both anal and oral. Moreover, this is also gaining prominence in pregnant women due to the sex with infected partners, which can further lead to congenital abnormalities such as stillbirth, abortions and other abnormalities in pregnancy.

The global syphilis testing market is expected to reach $3,650.3 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 1.2%, from 2021 to 2027. There are various methods used for diagnosing syphilis cases, which include venereal disease research laboratory (VDRL) test, rapid plasma reagin (RPR) test, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) test and few others. All syphilis tests are serological i.e. based upon antibodies present in the body fluid.

The market would continue to grow primarily due to the rising incidences of fatal syphilis diseases, disease-related high-economic burden and concurrent implementation of new programs such as provider-initiated counselling and testing (PICT) and client-initiated counselling and testing (CICT). However, inadequate infrastructure provisions such as labs, equipment and supplies, lack of trained laboratory personnel in secluded geographic locations such as West African countries and the stigma associated with voluntary testing are likely to be some of the major restraints of the market.

The report segments the global syphilis testing market on the basis of type and geography. Based on type, the market is segment into primary and secondary syphilis testing. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

LAMEA and Asia Pacific region account for majority of the syphilis testing market and collectively accounted for 4/5th share of the global market value in 2014. Higher adoption rates for technologically advanced screening tests, active measures from the governments and private associations along with the growing awareness for the syphilis infections largely contribute to growth of the market in the aforesaid regions.

The major players in the syphilis testing market are focusing on technological advancements in developing syphilis testing products along with complementary service portfolios. Some of the key companies profiled in the report are Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Alere Inc., Cepheid Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. and Diasorin.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with the market dynamics of the global Syphilis testing market

A comprehensive analysis of types and geography segments helps to identify the growth opportunities in the global syphilis testing market

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of leading syphilis testing devices and services) highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across the geographies

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and market potential for the period of 2014-2020, in terms of value and volume

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The global syphilis testing market is segmented into types and geography.

The Global Syphilis Testing Market – By Types

Primary Syphilis

Secondary Syphilis

The Global Syphilis Testing Market – By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

Greece

Belgium

Moldova

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

