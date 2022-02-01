Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 16 local COVID-19 infections and 44 imported cases Tuesday (Feb. 1), but no new deaths, leaving the death tally at 851, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The newly reported local patients included 10 people who had been staying in quarantine. Seven were males, and nine were females, with ages ranging from lower than five to 69. The CECC said seven had been reported in Taoyuan City and nine in Kaohsiung City.

Of Tuesday’s imported cases, 33 were males and 11 females between the ages of less than five and 59. The largest number, counting 20 people, had arrived from Malaysia. Six came from the United States, three from the United Kingdom, two from Japan, and one each from the Philippines, Vietnam, India, France, Poland, Sweden, Panama, and Brazil. The country of origin of five other new cases was still being investigated.

In the latest move to contain the spread of the virus, Taipei City banned the consumption of food and drinks inside movie theaters beginning Tuesday, the first day of the Year of the Tiger.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 18,850 coronavirus patients included 15,081 domestic cases and 3,715 imported ones. The 851 fatalities from the pandemic included 838 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 13 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 127 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.