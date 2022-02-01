Taiwan representative reveals VP met with Japanese envoy in Honduras

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) said Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) met with Japanese envoy Uto Takashi while attending the Honduran presidential inauguration ceremony.

CNA reported that Hsieh mentioned the event when Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party Youth Division executives, led by Director Ogura Masanobu, visited the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan. Lai and Uto reportedly discussed Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19 and how the two countries can work together to combat infectious diseases in the future.

Lai expressed thanks to Japan for making six COVID vaccine donations, which totaled around 4.2 million doses and were of great help to Taiwan. The two also touched upon issues including Japan’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 as well as dictatorships and authoritarian governments’ threats of force.

Ogura said that the meeting that occurred at the official international event highlighted the special relationship Taiwan and Japan share, while Hsieh said it is a good thing that Taiwan and Japan are working together, as both countries share values of democracy, freedom, and human rights. Hsieh added that he hopes Japan will continue to support Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

CNA cited Ogura as reaffirming the importance of Taiwan to Japan and suggesting that perhaps the two countries could deepen ties within a third country, such as Palau, which is Taiwan’s ally and friendly with Japan. Ogura said he very much looked forward to the three-way dialogue.

Nishino Daisuke, a Japanese House of Representatives member from the Kumamoto prefecture, said he was very glad the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is establishing a factory in Kumamoto.

According to Hsieh, the TSMC factory will bring a positive impact to Kumamoto’s economy and job market as well as benefit Japan’s national economy. Ogura added that in terms of the semiconductor industry, Taiwan’s and Japan’s strengths complement each other.