Taiwan’s MSI donates 2 smart cleaning robots to New Taipei to fight COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Micro-Star International Co. (MSI) has donated two smart cleaning and disinfection robots to New Taipei.

MSI said it has donated the two of the smart AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robots it developed to thank the New Taipei City Government for its support, according to an MSI press release. The robots will be used to clean and disinfect New Taipei's City Hall.

New Taipei Secretariat Director General Yao Ching-yu (饒慶鈺) thanked MSI for the donation, adding that the company has been providing AMR (autonomous mobile robot) disinfection machines to help clean the city hall since last year.

The machines are equipped with a 253.7 nm wavelength ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) lamp that can sterilize rooms without the use of chemicals, MSI said. The robots can eliminate pathogens, molds, viruses, germs, and other microorganisms in the air by destroying their composition, according to the company.

The MR disinfection machines have been approved by research institute Texcell in France, according to MSI. The robot’s UVGI sterilization system can effectively suppress COVID in 30 seconds, with a sterilization rate of around 99.997%, said MSI.

In addition to New Taipei City Hall, the smart cleaning robots have been used in hospitals and nursing homes. MSI hopes to roll out them out in more public spaces in the future.