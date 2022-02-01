Stutzle scores in OT to lift Senators to 3-2 win over Oilers

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) watches a shot go past Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) during the first period of an NHL hoc... Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) watches a shot go past Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored at 4:22 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored in regulation for the Senators, and Matt Murray stopped 37 shots.

Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen finished with 28 saves.

With time winding down in the extra period, Stutzle squeezed the puck to the top corner to beat Koskinen for Ottawa's third win in eight games.

Chabot opened the scoring as he fired a wrist shot that was stopped, but the puck went high and slid down Koskinen’s back and across the goal line with 8:28 left in the first period.

Just 45 seconds later, Evan Bouchard took advantage of a bad line change by the Senators and fed McDavid a stretch pass and the Oilers' star beat Murray with a slap shot through the legs.

Ottawa regained the lead with 2:51 left in the second period on a power-play goal as Paul, with his eighth of the season, jumped on the rebound of a shot by Erik Brannstrom.

The Oilers tied it 2-2 at 7:46 of the third as Derek Ryan made a great pass to a trailing Nurse for his fourth of the season.

