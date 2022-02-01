Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Michigan women beat top-5 opponent for 2nd time this season

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 11:44
Michigan women beat top-5 opponent for 2nd time this season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, Emily Kiser grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and No. 6 Michigan beat fifth-ranked Indiana 65-50 on Monday night for its second win over a top-five opponent this season.

Michigan scored the opening nine points of the game and never trailed to knock the Hoosiers out of sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines had never beaten a top-five team at home, but did win at then-No. 5 Baylor in overtime on December 19.

The Wolverines held Indiana to just six points in the third quarter and their lead grew to as many as 16 in the fourth. Indiana pulled within 59-50 with 3:09 left but missed its final four shots as its nine-game winning streak came to an end.

Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each added 11 points for Michigan (19-2, 10-1 Big Ten). The Wolverines battled turnover issues with 25, but used a 52-20 advantage on the glass for 14 second-chance points.

Michigan led 32-30 at halftime despite turning it over 17 times.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 16 points and eight steals for Indiana (14-3, 6-1). Grace Berger added 13 points with six rebounds and six steals, and Ali Patberg scored 10. Cardano-Hillary and Berger each made just 6 of 15 field goals and Patberg was 4 of 13 as the Hoosiers shot just 33.3 percent, includig 3 of 14 from distance.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Michigan goes on the road to face Illinois and Indiana hosts Minnesota.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-01 13:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
"