Oesterle scores in OT, Red Wings beat Ducks 2-1

Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant, right, prepares to shoot on goal in front of Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi during the first period of a... Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant, right, prepares to shoot on goal in front of Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Rickard Rakell, left, foreground, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the ... Anaheim Ducks left wing Rickard Rakell, left, foreground, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson watches against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in De... Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson watches against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale, right, passes the puck away from Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno during the second period of an NHL hocke... Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale, right, passes the puck away from Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm, left, tries to score but is blocked by Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic during the first period... Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm, left, tries to score but is blocked by Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, right, moves the puck away from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey... Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, right, moves the puck away from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek looks to pass against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022... Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek looks to pass against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Mon... Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, left, is congratulated by Tyler Bertuzzi (59) after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first p... Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, left, is congratulated by Tyler Bertuzzi (59) after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Oesterle scored 2:11 into overtime as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Monday night.

Dylan Larkin had a game and an assist to help Detroit win for the second time in six games. Alex Nedeljkovic, starting for the 10th time in 11 games, had 14 saves.

Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson finished with 26 saves. The Ducks snapped a two-game win streak.

In the extra period, Oesterle one-timed a feed off a faceoff from Larkin for his first goal with the Red Wings.

The Red Wings appeared to have broken a 1-1 tie late in the third period, but Filip Hronek was denied a goal when the referees determined he had kicked the puck into the goal past Gibson.

Larkin scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the season late in the first period, and Rakell tied it with his 10th of the season early in the second.

Detroit defenseman Nick Leddy suffered an upper-body injury and did not return for the third period.

NOTES: The game ended a five-game road trip for the Ducks, tied for their longest of the season. ... Detroit goalie Thomas Griess was in uniform for the first time since Jan. 9. He had been ut due to Covid-9 protocols. He backed up starter Nedeljkovic. .. Rakell's goal, the 148th of his career, lifted him into sixth place on Anaheim's all-time goal-scoring list, breaking a tie with Bobby Ryan.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Seattle on Feb. 11.

Red Wings: Host Los Angeles on Wednesday night.