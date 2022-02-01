Surgical Microscopes Market 2022 Potential Growth, Competitive Landscape and Development of Industry by 2031

Elementary operational microscope is an optical, mechanical, electrical device, or a combination of lenses, which provides magnification, stereoscopic vision, and illuminated image of an object during microsurgery. As the need for visual aids in surgery has become indispensable, existing basic microscopes are inefficient during surgeries. Surgical microscope is a solution to present problem of complex and difficult surgical interventions.

The common examples of procedures that use surgical microscope include endodontic retreatment and anastomosis among others. The basic characteristic of an operational microscope is its design, which facilitates ease of operations to surgeons. The other parameters that define a surgical microscope are stereoscopic visualization, illuminating system for illuminating the operating field evenly, a stable but mobile stand with balanced suspensions, a magnification changer, higher focal length for operating in depth.

The world surgical microscope market was valued at $447 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $818 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The world surgical microscope market is expected to grow rapidly due to rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, chronic diseases, and ENT disorders coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population. However, high pricing of these equipment and sale of used equipment are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into dentistry, ENT, gynecology & urology, neurosurgery & spine surgery, oncology, ophthalmology, plastic, and reconstructive surgeries. The ophthalmology segment dominated with one-fourth shares in the global market revenue measured in 2015. ENT segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2022, closely followed by plastic & reconstructive surgery and oncology, respectively.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. The out-patient facilities contributed three fourth to the total revenue of global surgical microscopes market estimated in 2015 and expected to grow at higher CAGR due to growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as India and China. On the basis of price range the market is segmented into low-range, mid-range, and premium range. The low-range surgical microscope market dominated the market in 2015 and is expected to remain predominant while growing at higher CAGR when compared with others.

Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, North America holds the largest share in the surgical microscope market and is expected to grow significantly due to rapid growing geriatric population and increase in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, chronic diseases, and ENT disorders. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific, such as India and China are the emerging markets with enormous growth potential due to growth in population and increased expenditure in the healthcare sector.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the surgical microscope market such as

ACCU-SCOPE, Inc.

TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD.

Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.

ARRI AG

Carl Zeiss

Haag-Streit U.S.

Leica Microsystem GmbH

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Global Surgical Corporation

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted based on market estimations of the key market segments for the period of 2014-2022.

The market is analyzed based on four regions as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with the analysis of major countries in these regions.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world surgical microscopes market is provided in the report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of revenue and volume.

Exhaustive analysis of the world surgical microscopes market by type helps understand the trending products available for commercial usage.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers of surgical microscopes predicts the competitive scenario among industry participants across various geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The world surgical microscopes market is segmented as below:

By Application

Dentistry

ENT

Gynecology & Urology

Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

By End-User

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

By Price Range

Low-range

Mid-range

Premium-range

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

