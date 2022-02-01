Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market  2022 Industry Outlook, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis, Business Growth and Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.2% During The Forecast Period

Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) deals with creation, development, design, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. It is anticipated that the automated and interoperable healthcare information system could improve medical care by reducing healthcare costs, increase efficiency, decrease errors, increase patient satisfaction, and optimize reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

The world HCIT market was valued at $125 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $297 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26936

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for patient safety and data accuracy, government regulations promoting the use of HCIT solutions, and the need to curtail healthcare expenditure. However, scarcity of skilled IT professional in healthcare industry & increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are hindering the adoption of HCIT solution. Moreover, an increasing effect of the drivers over restraints is likely to reveal new market opportunities for key players offering HCIT related solutions and services.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26936

The HCIT markets in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions is at their nascent stage, but is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high economic growth and demand for better healthcare services. Moreover, increase in the number of pharmacies and other healthcare centers across the globe is expected to create new opportunities for the market players.

In this report, the world HCIT market is segmented based on product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solution, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2015, the healthcare provider solution segment held the largest share of world HCIT market, attributed to rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers.

The end users of the healthcare IT market include healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is subsegmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, pharmacies, and others including home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living centers).

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26936

The healthcare payers segment comprises private payers and public payers. Hospitals are the largest end user segment in the HCIT market, owing to the high demand for numerous HCIT solutions to manage huge patient data. Based on geography, the market is categorized into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to the favorable policies by federal government to promote the use of HCIT solutions, well-established healthcare policies, and demand for patient safety & data accuracy.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the below key players in the world HCIT market:

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

United Healthcare Group(U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Infor, Inc. (U.S.)

*Other players in the value chain include

Wolters Kluwer

IBM

3M health Information Systems

Conifer Health Solutions

Kronos Incorporated

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Lexmark Healthcare

Orian Health

Wipro Technologies

CSI Healthcare IT

Syntel Inc.

Spok Inc.

*Profiles of these players are not included. The same will be included on request

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world HCIT market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2014-2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the world HCIT market, by product type, helps in understanding the market of different HCIT solutions and services.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographic regions.

Strategies of key market players in the HCIT market are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26936

Key Market Segments

The world HCIT market is segmented into product, end user, and geography.

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions

Electronic Health/Medical Records

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

Computerized Physician Order Entry

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Radiology Information Systems

Radiation Dose Management Solution

Specialty Management Information Systems

Medical Image Processing &Analysis Solution

Healthcare IT Integration Systems

Practice Management Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Digital Pathology Solutions

mHealth Solutions

Telehealth Solutions

Non-clinical Solutions

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medication Management Systems

Electronic Medication Administration Records Solution

Barcode Medication Administration Solution

Medication Inventory Management Systems

Medication Assurance Systems

Healthcare Asset Management

Equipment Management Systems

Patient Tracking and Management Solution

Temperature and Humidity Monitoring Solution

Workforce Management Systems

Revenue Cycle Management Solution

Admission Discharge Transfer/Registration

Computer Assisted Coding Systems

Patient Scheduling Solution

Patient Billing and Claims Management Solutions

Electronic Data Interchange Solution

Financial Management Systems

Medical Document Management Systems

Healthcare Information Exchanges

Population Health Management Solution

Supply Chain Management Solution

Procurement management

Inventory Management

Healthcare Analytics

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational and Administrative Analytics

Customer Relationship Management Solution

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26936

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Pharmacy Analysis and Audit Solution

Claims Management Solution

Fraud Management Solution

Computer-assisted Coding Systems

Payment Management Solution

Patient Billing Management Solution

Provider Billing Management Solution

Provider Network Management Solution

Member Eligibility Management Solution

Customer Relationship Management Solution

Medical Document Management Solution

Others (General Ledger & Payroll Management)

HCIT Outsourcing Services

Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services

Medical Document Management Services

Pharmacy Information Management Services

Laboratory Information Management Services

Revenue Cycle Management Services

Others

Payer HCIT Outsourcing Services

Claim Management Solution

Customer Relationship Management Services

Billing System

Fraud Detection

Others

Operational HCIT Outsourcing Services

Supply Chain Management Services

Business Process Management Services

Others

IT Infrastructure Management Services

MARKET BY END USER

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Pharmacies

Others (Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Centers)

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers

Public Payers

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26936

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26936

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26936

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/