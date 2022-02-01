Angi, Moderna rise; L3Harris Technologies, Kellogg fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Citrix Systems Inc., down $3.61 to $101.94

The company agreed to be taken private for $104 per share in cash in a deal worth $16.5 billion including debt.

Angi Inc., up 78 cents to $8.58

Angi, an online home services company, said its project professionals will soon be available online and at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S.

LXP Industrial Trust, up 48 cents to $14.89

Land & Buildings Investment Management offered to buy the real estate investment trust for $16 a share in a deal worth $4.4 billion.

Moderna Inc., up $9.86 to $169.33

U.S. regulators granted full approval to the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., down $9.38 to $209.29

The company reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell below analysts' estimates and issued a weak full-year forecast.

Kellogg Co., down $2.26 to $63

Food makers were lagging behind the rest of the market.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down 70 cents to $49.76

The company has reportedly begun the process of putting its international drug store business, Boots, up for sale.

Otis Worldwide Corp., up $2.66 to $85.43

The maker of elevators and escalators reported earnings that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.