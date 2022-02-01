Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rode scores 13 to carry Liberty over Kennesaw St. 65-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 10:17
Rode scores 13 to carry Liberty over Kennesaw St. 65-50

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Rode registered 13 points and eight rebounds as Liberty beat Kennesaw State 65-50 on Monday night.

Darius McGhee had 16 points for Liberty (15-7, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Shiloh Robinson added 14 points. Blake Preston had 10 points.

Keegan McDowell, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Flames, had 3 points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

After Liberty outscored Kennesaw State 36-21 in the first half, both teams scored 29 in the second as the road team clinched the victory. The Owls' 21 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Spencer Rodgers had 10 points for the Owls (9-12, 4-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-01 11:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
"