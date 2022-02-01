Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bayern convinces highly rated prospect Paul Wanner to stay

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 06:42
Bayern convinces highly rated prospect Paul Wanner to stay

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has persuaded highly rated youngster Paul Wanner to continue his development with the club beyond the end of the season.

The Bavarian powerhouse said on Monday the 16-year-old Wanner, who is the youngest player ever to appear in the Bundesliga for the club, extended the midfielder's contract which had been due to expire at the end of the season.

It did not give any further details on the length of the new contract.

Wanner is considered to be one of Germany’s most exciting prospects on a level with the likes of teammate Jamal Musiala, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz or its former player Kai Havertz, who has since joined Chelsea.

“Paul showed in training with the first team that he has the talent to develop in our team,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said. “The fact he has played in the Bundesliga at 16 not only confirms his class, but the excellent work being done at the Bayern campus.”

Wanner switched to Bayern from Ravensburg in 2018 and has played for all the club’s youth teams from the under-14s up. He made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 7 in a 2-1 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach, then two more substitute appearances in wins at Cologne and Hertha Berlin.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to have signed my first contract with Bayern today. My childhood dream has come true. I’ve been playing for Bayern since I was 12 and always wanted to become a professional here,” Wanner told the club website.

Bayern also extended the contract of Bright Akwo Arrey-Mbi on Monday, when the 18-year-old defender was loaned to Cologne for 1 1/2 seasons.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-01 08:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
"