Bayern convinces highly rated prospect Paul Wanner to stay

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has persuaded highly rated youngster Paul Wanner to continue his development with the club beyond the end of the season.

The Bavarian powerhouse said on Monday the 16-year-old Wanner, who is the youngest player ever to appear in the Bundesliga for the club, extended the midfielder's contract which had been due to expire at the end of the season.

It did not give any further details on the length of the new contract.

Wanner is considered to be one of Germany’s most exciting prospects on a level with the likes of teammate Jamal Musiala, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz or its former player Kai Havertz, who has since joined Chelsea.

“Paul showed in training with the first team that he has the talent to develop in our team,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said. “The fact he has played in the Bundesliga at 16 not only confirms his class, but the excellent work being done at the Bayern campus.”

Wanner switched to Bayern from Ravensburg in 2018 and has played for all the club’s youth teams from the under-14s up. He made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 7 in a 2-1 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach, then two more substitute appearances in wins at Cologne and Hertha Berlin.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to have signed my first contract with Bayern today. My childhood dream has come true. I’ve been playing for Bayern since I was 12 and always wanted to become a professional here,” Wanner told the club website.

Bayern also extended the contract of Bright Akwo Arrey-Mbi on Monday, when the 18-year-old defender was loaned to Cologne for 1 1/2 seasons.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports